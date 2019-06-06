At this point, it feels like the Golden State Warriors fans have a bigger beef with Drake than with the Toronto Raptors themselves. You can't really blame them considering Drake's been sitting courtside, probably drinking white wine spritzers, and heckling the GSW players. It worked for him in Game 1 in Toronto but unfortunately, GSW got the last laugh during Game 2. With the Golden State Warriors hosting the game 3 in the NBA Finals, it appears they're already shading Drake before the game even starts.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Footage has circulated on Twitter tonight of the Golden State Warriors during their pre-game warm-up. Much like how the Milwaukee Bucks head coach's daughter rocked a shirt with Pusha T's face on it, it looks like The Warriors are getting themselves mentally prepared with Push's scathing diss track towards Drake, "The Story Of Adidon."

The Bay is showing their loyalty to the GSW as they attempt a 3-peat in the NBA finals. Earlier today, a program director for a Bay Area radio station announced that they would be implementing a ban on Drake's music until the end of the NBA Finals.

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world," Elroy Smith, 102.9 KBLX operations and programs director, said. “Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat.”