It has been nearly a month since actor Moses J. Moseley passed away and the investigation into his death has shifted. Moseley is well-known for his years-long role as a zombie on The Walking Dead, and last month, his loved ones were concerned after he was unreachable. Days later, they received the tragic news that his remains were located "in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA" after OnStar helped authorities locate the actor's vehicle.

Immediately, investigators reportedly treated this case as a suicide, but all these weeks later, authorities have suggested that Moseley may have been a victim of foul play.

When his body was located, reports stated that Moseley was found with a bullet wound to his head while a gun was sitting in his lap. However, according to TMZ, there have been some inconsistencies with blood spatter and how the gun was positioned.

Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, GA PD tells us, "During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental."

The outlet also stated that there was a bullet below his eye and the position wasn't consistent with how a suicidal person typically is found after they shoot themselves. Additionally, his hand was loosely gripped around the gun, and Moseley's relatives believe that someone positioned him that way to stage the scene.

We continue to offer our sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

