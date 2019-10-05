In the eleventh hour, The Walking Dead has officially been renewed for an 11th season, a night before the premiere of season 10. According to Variety, It has also been announced that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene will be returning as a main cast member for the upcoming season. “I think Meg is a really compelling character. And Lauren is such a compelling actress,” showrunner Angela Kang said of the news.

Kang went on to add, “It’s amazing to be on a show that has run this long. It’s such a blessing. It’s such a testament to all the people who worked on it and made it happen, and the fans who come along the journey with us. We’re always trying to think, as we’re working on stories, where this might go in the future. So, we are always thinking a season or two ahead, but just loosely like more in terms of what’s a part of this person? And how might they change over time? And sometimes those plans change along the way, but it just it gives us opportunity to just really think in a deeper way about where some of these plot lines that we’re working on now are going. That’s really a great thing for creative process.”

AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett said in a statement, “‘The Walking Dead’ burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama. And now 10 years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

If you’re a fan of the show, make sure to watch the season 10 premiere tomorrow. Until then, you can rewatch the old episodes on Netflix right now.