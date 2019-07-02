The Walking Dead comics creator Robert Kirkman unexpectedly shared the end of the critically-acclaimed horror comic following the dead of its protagonist Rick Grimes in the previous issue. And so, right before reaching the 200th issue milestone. The ending was announced via a statement showcasing a lengthy essay from the creator as he explains why he chose to end the comic without warning or warning fans: "This is the end of The Walking Dead. That’s it… it’s over… we’re done. I’m sure you have a million questions… and I’m sure you feel as emotional about all this as we do… if not more so. I’m completely willing to bet some of you are angry over this." You can read the full statement here.

In other news, Netflix has recently snagged Neil Gaiman's Sandman as part of its upcoming series to be produced and released on the streaming platform. According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources inform that Netflix has signed a massive financial deal with Warner Bros to get the graphic novel adapted into a live-action series. Accordingly, the drama was picked up and will consist of a total of 11 episodes. Thus far, the upcoming TV series is considered to be the most expensive DC has ever done. Allain Heinberg (Grey's Anatomy, Wonder Woman) is set to both write the show and serve as showrunner on the straight-to-series drama. New Line previously attempted to convert the Gaiman-monthly comic into a film but failed.

