For three hours between 10 AM EST and 1 PM EST, the masses were completely distracted by the biggest story in music news: Tekashi 6ix9ine's sentencing trial. The Brooklyn-based rapper was in court this morning and, contrary to reports from earlier in the week, he was not given a chance to walk free completely. Thankfully for him, he will not have to serve much more time in prison, being sentenced to two years (including the thirteen months he's already served). Before the eventual announcement by the judge though, fans were getting antsy on social media, following every update and just wishing for the whole thing to be over. As expected, some hilarious reactions ensued when Judge Engelmayer mentioned the memes about him and 6ix9ine, his peers in the rap game, and even Bruce Springsteen for some reason.

In response to some of the updates that were posted live on the internet, people across the country voiced their impatience and laughed at the judge for seemingly dragging the process. From the Springsteen reference to Judge Engelmayer stating that no gang will ever want to work with 6ix9ine again, today's hearing was filled with meme material and, on cue, the internet came through.

Check out some of the best tweets from just prior to the sentencing announcement.