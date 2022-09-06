Fresh off the tails of joining Jack Harlow to film the White Men Can't Jump reboot, Vince Staples has shared the exciting news that he'll be collaborating with Netflix on a forthcoming fictional series, inspired loosely by the 29-year-old recording artist's real life.

As Deadline reports, the project takes place in Long Beach, California and has been titled The Vince Staples Show. It will find the rapper himself not only starring, but also executive producing alongside the critically acclaimed creative Kenya Barris in conjunction with his Khalabo Ink Society.

Vince Staples in 2020 -- Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Co-showrunners are Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and executive producer Maurice Williams. This isn't the first time that the duo has worked with Barris and Netflix, as they've spent the past year or so assisting Kid Cudi with his own original series on the streamer.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," the "Norf Norf" hitmaker shared in a statement. "This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition."

Netflix's Head of Comedy, Tracey Pakosta, added, "It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humour – will translate into a unique comedy series."

Aside from White Men Can't Jump and his own series, Staples has also been cast in Showtime's comedy pilot The Wood, based on the 1999 film of the same name.

Back in April, he delivered his fifth studio album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart via Motown Records and Blacksmith Records – revisit that project here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

