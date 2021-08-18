The Vibes From The Weeknd & Drake's First Collaboration Are Immortal

When artists' breakout projects hit the 10-year milestone, they have a lot to celebrate, and considering that all three of The Weeknd's breakout mixtapes arrived within months of each other, the Canadian superstar will be celebrating all year-long. Today, on August 18, Thursday, the Weeknd's second project of 2011, turns 10 years old, so it's only right that we revisit Abel's classic mixtape.

Following the universal acclaim of House of Balloons just a few months prior, The Weeknd doubled down on his game-changing, alternative R&B sound and descended deeper into his drug and party-fueled world. Unlike House of Balloons, Thursday even had a guest feature, coming from no one other than Drake.

With "The Zone," the OVOXO bridge was built, and the two Canadian artists' first collaboration has aged exceptionally well. From the spacey instrumental to the intense sense of horror in The Weeknd's voice to the all-time great Drake feature, there's a lot to love about "The Zone." Since both The Weeknd and Drake are currently preparing some of the biggest projects of their career, there's no better time to revisit their roots on The Weeknd's harrowing second mixtape.

Do you remember where you were on August 18, 2011, when you noticed that The Weeknd had droped Thursday? What was your favorite song from the nine-track project? And where does Thursday rank in regards to its predecessor, House of Balloons, and its successor, Echoes of Silence?

Quotable Lyrics

Whoa, all these broken hearts on that pole

Man, if pole dancing's an art, you know how many fuckin' artists I know?

Got some new bills in the mail, got some big favors I owe

Got some good things ahead of me when these bad bitches let go

Well girl let's go, walk your broken heart through that door

Sit your sexy ass on that couch

Wipe that lipstick off of your mouth

I take it slow