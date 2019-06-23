The Van Buren Boys Arrive Properly On "Live @ The Oberon"

If fans of Seinfeld clicked hoping that somewhere Cosmo Kramer's arch nemeses finally dropped a mixtape, this may not be the post you were looking for.

No, these Van Buren Boys just happen to be another breed, rather an innately-talented set from Brockton, Massachusetts, just over 200 miles from Kramer and Jerry's Manhattan apartment building.

The crew's roster is laced with promise, with the roots of production coming courtesy of Ricky Felix, a Revenge Of The Dreamers sessions attendee while flexing talent from Lord Felix, who has been on something of a roll this year, leading into the local heavyweights of Meech, Jiles, Luke Bar$ (another ROTD3 session alum) and the budding saint lyor.

This week, the stacked VB Boys dropped off their first official release as a unit with their "Live @ The Oberon" track, coinciding with the announcement of their headlining show at the Massachusetts venue of the same name.

On the track, a bass-laden backdrop, courtesy of Ricky Felix, sets the foundation for an infectious posse cut that introduces listeners to a strong set of artists who have spent the past months proving their worth as individuals, culminating their talents into a force to be reckoned with.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit dem folks when I'm in this bitch

Dussé shots when I'm on the edge

Don't dap me you are not my mans

VB dropping back again

I take off, I'm about to land

She dubbed me so I fucked her friend