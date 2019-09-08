It's an unavoidable truth. Mass shootings are rampant in our society. CBS News is now reporting that 2019 is on track to have more mass shootings than there are days in the year. This would be the first time this has happened since 2016, which is a shocking fact. This has actually happened before.

As of this month (September 1.) there have been 283 mass shootings in the United States, greatly outpacing the number of total days thus far in 2019 (244). This data comes courtesy of the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), an online database of gun violence incidents across the country.

In August alone, there were three extremely high-profile mass shootings, including the drive-by shooting spree in Odessa and Midland, Texas, the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas. These incidents resulted in seven, nine and twenty-two people being killed respectively.

Also according to the Gun Violence Archive, as of September 1st, there have been 37,662 total shooting incidents, resulting in 9,932 gun deaths and 19,868 injuries. While this would be the first time it’s happened since 2016, the last two years came close to having more mass shootings than days, with 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 340 in 2018. There were a total of 382 mass shootings in 2016.