The WWE provides physical, high-energy entertainment for its fans, and has for decades now. However, one of its legends, the Undertaker, recently announced that he will be undergoing multiples surgeries in the near future, as a result of an accumulation of injuries he'd sustained throughout his iconic career in the WWE.

On the "Norm & D Invasion" radio show on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket, the Undertaker made an appearance and discussed his injuries, along with what goes into walking away from the WWE after such a storied and illustrious career.

Undertaker, who retired from wrestling at the age of 55, said on the podcast that, "Both my hips are partial hip replacements already. I need... I need a right knee, so I have surgeries lined up. I just... I gotta wait until hunting season is over for [them]."

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Undertaker and his entire persona has always been built around toughness and his ability to 'get back up'. However, that type of wear and tear and consistent physical contact would take a toll on anyone's body, although the Undertaker won't let that be what he takes from his career. Instead, he now reflects on what it meant to perform on the biggest stages and how difficult of a decision it was to walk away from something he had such a passion for.

"I miss performing in front of our live audiences, especially around WrestleMania time." "It's just, you know, it's the game. I was very blessed to have a very long career where I was active for so many years, but the body can only take so much and deliver so much, and for me that time. I realized at the last WrestleMania that I had, that I did [WrestleMania 36] that my time had come," Undertaker said via ClutchPoints.

Check out the Undertaker's appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket, below:

[via]