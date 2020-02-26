A handful of WWE superstars are headed to Saudi Arabia this week for another "Super ShowDown" event, including The Undertaker, despite the fact that he is not scheduled for a match. According to multiple reports (Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and Post Wrestling’s John Pollock), it is believed that The Deadman will make an appearance during the show, though it remains to be seen in what capacity.

News of Undertaker travelling to Riyadh comes just days after reports of his return for the March 9th edition of Monday Night Raw in order to set up his Wrestlemania 36 feud with AJ Styles. Both men will be at the Mohammed Abdu Arena this week, so it's certainly possible that they start the build sooner than originally expected.

The Undertaker's most recent match came at the Extreme Rules PPV in July of 2019, where he partnered up with one of his former Wrestlemania opponents, Roman Reigns, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. He also made a brief appearance on the September 10th edition of SmackDown and wound up choke slamming Sami Zayn to hell for interrupting his in-ring promo.

In addition to his rumored Wrestlemania 36 match with AJ Styles, reports suggest that the 54-year old legend will also be featured as part of the Survivor Series PPV, an event which will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut with the company.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images