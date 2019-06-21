mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Underachievers Serve Up "Lords Of Flatbush 3" Project

Aron A.
June 21, 2019 16:42
The Underachievers are back with a brand new project.


The Underachievers are fresh off of the release of Beast Coast's Escape From New York but clearly, the East Coast collective is applying pressure this summer. Earlier today, the Flatbush duo came through with their new project and third installment to the Lords Of Flatbush series. The project sticks to YDNA for all the production on the album. The project is nine tracks in length and runs for roughly 40 minutes. Issa Gold and Ak The Savior hold down the project entirely on their own without any other features listed on the tracklist. Lords Of Flatbush 3 includes the previously released singles, "Deebo," "Stone Cold," and "Wasteman."

"I feel like the first project we just dropped, After the Rain, was like a whole different vibe," AK told XXL after the release of their 2018 project. "It’s musical, it’s more heartfelt lyrics; more real stuff that you can connect to, in a sense. And The Lords of Flatbush 3 is all bangers and shit. It’s definitely a completely different vibe."

Peep the new project below. 

The Underachievers Mixtapes beast coast new album east coast new york flatbush after the rain
70
2
