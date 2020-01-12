The Underachievers Have A Monster Banger With "Dracula"

AK THE SAVIOR and Issa Gold are back with a banger that may change the Winter season. "Dracula" is straight fire, and The Underachievers know it. Produced by TwoFreshBeats, "Dracula" features an ominous wobbling synth that will rock your speakers. The beat will tempt you to knock your head back and forth violently and will surely inspire mosh pits at festivals.

Issa Gold kicks off the track with a verse that sits perfectly in the pocket of the beat but then AK THE SAVIOR takes control of the chorus and the second verse. AK shows off on this one; his voice and flow sound like the beat was tailor-made for him. "Dracula" may have been more strategically released around Halloween, but we're sure this single will still be popping by that time this year.

Quotbale Lyrics

Diamonds be surfing like I sip Capris

Shoot up your strip and then my nigga breeze

Most of these haters plottin, gotta keep a chopper

If a nigga pop up, leave him sleep

Know all my niggas riding, all you hear is sirens

Then the reaper got 'em underneath



