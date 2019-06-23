The Underachievers Deliver A Dark Banger With "Tokyo Drift"

The Underachievers overachieved with their last project. Lords Of Flatbush 3 touched down this past week, offering fans a brief but enjoyable 9 track EP to bump to. The songs themselves are also pretty brief, employing a "short but sweet" tactic that works very well. "Tokyo Drift" caught my attention on the first listen of Lords Of Flatbush 3, and has been on repeat ever since.

The dark instrumental gives you the chills while still causing a sense of excitement to run through your views. The perfect turn up. It's almost impossible not to bang your head when the beat drops. Braggadocious lyrics about scandalous women and cash money pepper the track. "Tokyo Drift" would sound at home at any club but also knocks in the car.

Quotable Lyrics

I blow the finest, only ride designer

She wanna cut so I name her katana

Live out my luggage fly like I departed

The niggas I'm with been the same since I started

AK the illest I'm just being honest

High like a pillar when I hit the chronic