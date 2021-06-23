Director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele's sequel to the 1992 film Candyman has been anticipated ever since DaCosta dropped a haunting bite-sized teasers on social media, almost over a year ago-- one without any of the film's actual characters, too. The anticipated film tells the tale of a young man who uncovers the roots of the original dark legend of Candyman, after having recently moved into a condo in the Cabrini-Green Chicago neighborhood.

HBO Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast for the starring role of Anthony, a curious painter eager to use the stories of the haunting legend for personal inspiration. He unintentionally becomes intertwined with the mystery he is seeking to solve, sparking a path of destruction and leaving him to question his own sanity.

Anthony’s character is a nod to the infant character of the same name in the original film. Peele’s adaption brings the Candyman universe up to speed in 2021, when Anthony would be an adult.

Other cast members include Chi-Raq’s Teyonah Parris, Lakieth Stanfield, Vannessa Williams, and of course, Tony Todd himself.

The upcoming Captain Marvel 2 director, Nia DaCosta, takes pride in the mind-boggling elements of the film, telling ScreenRant “it's better to watch in a room full of people also freaking out."

The film will be released in theaters on August 27.

Check out the brand new trailer for the thriller below.

