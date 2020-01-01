mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Throne Brought Soul To "The Joy"

Karlton Jahmal
January 01, 2020 18:03
The Joy
Kanye West & Jay-Z Feat. Curtis Mayfield
Produced by Pete Rock

Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch The Throne is not only one of the best rap albums of the last decade, it was also a huge moment for hip-hop. The collaboration album touched down before everyone else was doing the same thing and it was a well-constructed piece of art that blessed fans with several classic cuts. Among these classics is the song "The Joy," which samples Curtis Mayfield. 

The smooth R&B and soul vibes of the steady instrumental will calm even the most anxious soul. Kanye grabs two verse while Jay settles for the last verse on the single. As if Kanye's production skills weren't enough, Pete Rock added his prowess to the beat as well. Will we ever get another project like this from Jay and 'Ye again?

Quotable Lyrics
Gave her a handshake, only for my man’s sake
She in her birthday suit 'cause of the damn cake
Now there’s crumbs all over the damn place (Uh-huh)
And she want me to cum all over her damn face
I never understood Planned Parenthood
'Cause I never met nobody planned to be a parent in the hood

