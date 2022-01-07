The three men that murdered Ahmaud Arbery are now facing sentencing. Travis and Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are set to receive sentencing this morning in Brunswick, GA. All three are facing life in prison.

Though all three men were convicted of murder and several other charges in November, only Travis McMichael was convicted of malice murder. Travis pulled the trigger, killing Ahmaud, and is likely to receive the stiffest sentence. However, Gregory McMichael and Bryan are facing life in prison, but the question of parole is still on the table. The judge may grant them the possibility of parole but they must serve 30 years in prison under Georgia law.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Back in November, a verdict was delivered after more than 11 hours of deliberation that spanned just two days. The trial included eight days of testimonies, involving 23 witnesses. At the time of his unjust death, Arbery was out for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020. The three men believed Arbery had committed a crime and chased him through the streets. Arbery was unarmed and on foot as the group confronted him. A tussle erupted between Travis McMichael and Arbery before he was fatally shot at close range with a rifle. The men pleaded not guilty, claiming that they were conducting a citizen’s arrest and acting in self-defense.

Now that group of men is set to potentially face life in prison, hopefully, Arbery’s family can find some peace in the outcome.

[Via] + [Via]