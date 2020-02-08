Rebooting classic films has become the Hollywood standard recently, with movies like The Equalizer, Anaconda, New Jack City and the horror classic Candyman all being confirmed for remakes. It now looks like we'll be getting yet another rebooted classic from the slasher film department following news that a bloody new chapter in the legendary tale of Leatherface known as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is officially in the works.



Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images

Variety exclusively reports that Legendary Entertainment has inked a deal with The Dig writers Ryan and Andy Tohill to direct a reboot of the film's original 1974 version (seen above). Writers will include Chris Thomas Devlin alongside Bad Hombre partners Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues through their deal with Legendary. Each of them will team up using the Tohill’s vision that's apparently "so depraved that it will stay with you forever," as Alvarez described in an official statement. It's worth noting that TCM is one of the most revisited horror films, boasting multiple decades worth of reboots, sequels, prequels and even a 3D film released back in 2013. Let's hope the latest gets it right.

after watching the trailer for the original 1974 film below: