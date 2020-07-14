The Streets Returns With "None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive"

It's been a hot minute since Mike Skinner released music under The Streets but over the weekend, he blessed fans with his appropriately titled new project, None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive. With a 12 song tracklisting, Skinner brings along a slew of collaborators on board to expand upon his sound and they aren't limited to grime or rap. Tame Impala, Donae'o, Jesse James Soloman, Kasien, Hak Baker, Rob Harvey, Chris Lorenzo and more all appear on the project.

"I'm enjoying it more now [the album is here]," Skinner told Sky News about his comeback as The Streets. "I feel like because I've made a few songs that have done well, that are good Streets songs... The comeback shows were amazing but tinged with a little bit of like, the kind of need to get something to happen, really."