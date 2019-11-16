It's finally here: the first trailer for the upcoming Spongebob SquarePants movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The trailer gives a peak at what Bikini Bottom and its inhabitants will look like in this new 3D live-action format. For one thing, we now know that the colours are going to be spectacular.

According to ComicBook, the film serves as a prequel to the Nickelodeon series, and will follow Spongebob during his time at Kamp Koral, a summer sleepaway camp. A flashback to Spongebob as a young sponge is featured in the trailer, but then it returns to regular timeline, where he must search for his pet, Gary, who has been "snail-napped"! This adventure leads Spongebob and Patrick to an underwater version of Atlantic City.

The beloved Keanu Reeves makes an appearance as a sage, fulfilling the human role that has been played by the likes of David Hasselhoff in previous Spongebob movies. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts will contribute their voices to the film, but their roles have not been disclosed yet. The score will be handled by Hans Zimmer and Cyndi Lauper will team with her co-writer Rob Hyman for more original music.

The movie is set to release in May 2020.

In other Spongebob-related news, a spinoff that focuses on Squidward might be in the works for Netflix!