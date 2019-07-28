An abrupt cut to black might not truly be the end of The Sopranos after all. Casey Bloys, President of HBO, has said the Soprano family could be returning if the upcoming movie prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, proves well-received.

Bloys has spoken highly of Michael Gandolfini and his talent may be the primary reason for a TV expansion. “I keep saying ‘never say never’,” Bloys told Deadline. “There are no plans, there are no discussions about it, but [Michael] is a really good actor. We had him on The Deuce. There is nothing on the table at the moment but I will stay open.” In case you don't know, Gandolfini will be playing a young Tony Soprano in the movie. He earned the role after a breakout performance on another HBO show, the aforementioned The Deuce.

IMDb officially lists The Many Saints of Newark as an “A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.” Alan Taylor, who directed nine episode of the original show, will be behind the camera. The Sopranos originally aired from 1999 to 2007 and remains an essential staple in HBO’s catalog of shows. The show earned two Emmy Awards for best drama series. The prequel film is set to release on September 25, 2020.