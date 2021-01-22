The Simpsons is one of the most iconic shows in all of television history and over the years, numerous brands have collaborated with the show for some unique merchandise. Back in 2020, Vans teamed up with The Simpsons for some shoes and apparel, which turned out to be a massively successful venture. Now, Adidas is collaborating with The Simpsons on a brand new Adidas ZX 10000 colorway that will pay homage to the show's original fast food joint, the "Krusty Burger."

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker features all of the colors that made the "Krusty Burger" famous. For instance, the upper has brown and white material all while hints of pink are placed throughout. Of course, this is in reference to the burgers themselves. Meanwhile, we also have some turquoise tones throughout which is an homage to Krusty The Clown's wild hair.

This is shaping up to be a pretty dope collab although for now, release details have yet to be revealed. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas