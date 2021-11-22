The Simpsons is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and the characters are known pretty well worldwide. Over the course of the last few years, the Simpsons have collaborated with a few different sneaker brands, including Vans, and most recently Adidas. Following a successful Ned Flanders-inspired shoe, it seems as though Adidas is looking to get a bit more ambitious thanks to a brand new Adidas Superstar that is going all out with the aesthetics and textures.

As you can see in the images below, these kicks are quite literally in the shape of a cat's head. The upper is all black and we can clearly make out eyes, a nose, and even some whiskers. For those who may not know, this shoe is a reference to Snowball who is the Simpsons' family cat. While the animal has a more low-key role in the Simpsons, they still make for a very interesting sneaker collab, albeit one that will only appeal to a very select few.

No release date has been announced for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

