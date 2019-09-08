The final trailer for the upcoming Sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s classic take on The Shining just dropped. Steven King published Doctor Sleep in 2013 and now, the official film based on the novel is almost here.

This newest trailer gives insight into more of the characters and plot. It seems like Ewan McGregor’s character will be venturing back to the iconic Overlook Hotel in Colorado, this time joined by Abra, a young girl who also has “the shine.” The IMDb plot summary reads, “Years following the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrence meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.”

The trailer heavily capitalizes on fans nostalgia with the classic “REDRUM,” word popping up a handful of times as well as multiple looks at the Grady twins. This film definitely looks like it will be scary, but it will be extremely difficult to live up to one of the most celebrated films in the horror genre. Tales from behind the scenes of The Shining are film fan lore by now.

You’ll be able to catch Doctor Sleep in theaters on November 8th.