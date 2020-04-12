The first trailer for the Salt-N-Pepa biopic aired on Lifetime this weekend, and let's just say some are a little more excited for the upcoming limited series than others. The three-hour saga exploring how the ground-breaking hip hop group came to be was first announced last March, much to the excitement of longtime fans. However, when the cast for the biopic was revealed in November, many were disappointed and even outraged about the actresses chosen to portray Cheryl James ("Salt") and Sandra Denton ("Pepa"). Fans were quick to point out that GG Townson and Laila Odom look nothing like Salt and Pepa (respectively), and after the first official trailer aired during the debut of The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, not much has changed in the way of public opinion.

Some have taken to just straight up criticizing the quality of the production, saying that it looks cheap.

There are still others, however, who are stoked for the series.

Salt-N-Pepa: The Movie Event chronicles the legendary female rap group's rise to fame, from their days as nursing students at Queensborough Community College in New York City to meeting aspiring music producer Hurby “Luvbug” Azor. Denton and James both serve as executive producers for the authorized biopic, which has been helmed by actor-director Mario Van Peebles. There is currently no official release date. Watch the full trailer below:

[Via]