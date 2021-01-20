mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Roots Were Debonnair As Hell On "The Seed (2.0)"

Mitch Findlay
January 20, 2021 14:43
51 Views
10
1
2008 Geffen Records2008 Geffen Records
2008 Geffen Records

The Seed 2.0
The Roots Feat. Cody ChesnuTT

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

On the day Questlove turns 50, be sure to celebrate his legacy by revisiting The Roots' crossover classic "The Seed 2.0."


Today is a special day, as the legendary Questlove celebrates his 50th birthday. Having played an integral role in developing the iconic and genre-bending sound of The Roots, Quest has been widely hailed as one of hip-hop's most accomplished musicians -- and for good reason. Having amassed an incredible discography to his name, it's difficult to single out a specific track. However, there's something electric about The Roots Phrenology crossover classic "The Seed 2.0," on which Quest provides a sturdy backbone with plenty of swagger. 

Speaking of, "The Seed 2.0" is about as debonnair an anthem as they come, fueled by twangy guitar chords, a dominant bassline, and Quest's controlled drum work. Black Thought and Cody ChestnuTT hold down the vocal honors, the former's gravelly storytelling the perfect contrast to the latter's soulful vocals. "She want platinum or ice and gold, she want a whole lot of something to fold," raps Thought, his flow locked in an infectious scheme. "If you an obstacle, she just drop you cold cause one monkey don't stop the show." Though he doesn't provide any vocals, Quest's presence is certainly felt throughout, especially by way of his subtle yet impactful fills. 

Revisit "The Seed 2.0" now, and show some love to Questlove on his birthday!

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Little Mary is bad, and these streets she done ran
Ever since when the heat began
I told her "Girl, look here, calm down, I'mma hold your hand
To enable you to peep the plan, cause you's quick to learn
We can make money to burn if you allow me to lay this game"

The Roots
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  51
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
The Roots Cody ChesnuTT Phrenology Questlove
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Roots Were Debonnair As Hell On "The Seed (2.0)"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject