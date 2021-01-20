The Roots Were Debonnair As Hell On "The Seed (2.0)"

Today is a special day, as the legendary Questlove celebrates his 50th birthday. Having played an integral role in developing the iconic and genre-bending sound of The Roots, Quest has been widely hailed as one of hip-hop's most accomplished musicians -- and for good reason. Having amassed an incredible discography to his name, it's difficult to single out a specific track. However, there's something electric about The Roots Phrenology crossover classic "The Seed 2.0," on which Quest provides a sturdy backbone with plenty of swagger.

Speaking of, "The Seed 2.0" is about as debonnair an anthem as they come, fueled by twangy guitar chords, a dominant bassline, and Quest's controlled drum work. Black Thought and Cody ChestnuTT hold down the vocal honors, the former's gravelly storytelling the perfect contrast to the latter's soulful vocals. "She want platinum or ice and gold, she want a whole lot of something to fold," raps Thought, his flow locked in an infectious scheme. "If you an obstacle, she just drop you cold cause one monkey don't stop the show." Though he doesn't provide any vocals, Quest's presence is certainly felt throughout, especially by way of his subtle yet impactful fills.

Revisit "The Seed 2.0" now, and show some love to Questlove on his birthday!

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Little Mary is bad, and these streets she done ran

Ever since when the heat began

I told her "Girl, look here, calm down, I'mma hold your hand

To enable you to peep the plan, cause you's quick to learn

We can make money to burn if you allow me to lay this game"