The Roots Picnic has announced its return plus the headliners. Fans will be treated to Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington.

The 2022 event is set to take place from June 4-5 at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. Following her Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance and the release of her 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, Blige will perform alongside the Roots for the first time.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Event-goers will get a chance to see performances from G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Chief Keef, Kirk Franklin, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher will team up for a “J Period Live Mixtape” and Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild will collab on the “Soulquarians Jam Session”.

President of Live Nation Urban, the Roots Manager, and co-founder of the event Shawn Gee announced the return of the picnic in a press release. “After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” he said. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove, and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in the black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gille, and Mary J. Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true,” Gee added.

The upcoming event will be the first in-person Roots Picnic since 2019. Presale tickets went live at 10 a.m ET and general tickets will go live on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m ET. Weekend, limited single-day tickets, and VIP packages will be available for purchase.

