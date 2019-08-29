mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Roots Looked To Radiohead For "Atonement"

Mitch Findlay
August 29, 2019 14:55
515 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Atonement
The Roots

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fourteen years ago, The Roots channeled "Amnesiac" for a moment of clarity.


 It's rare to see the work of Radiohead sampled in hip-hop, though many are quick to cite their artistic brilliance as a means of inspiration. So the story goes, Questlove was tasked with securing a sample of "You And Whose Army," the fourth track off Radiohead's Amnesiac album. Though lawyers were hellbent on throwing roadblocks in front of the process, Jay-Z ultimately managed to finesse the situation with a simple call to Thom Yorke. The rest was history, and one of the greatest bands of all time was further entrenched in the annals of hip-hop history.

Enter "Atonement," a brooding and brief reflection, driven by the always-stellar lyricism of Black Thought. "With tension runnin deep as the ocean, many are called, but so few are chosen," he spits, navigating the faint ghostly wails of Thom Yorke. "As I go through the motions, of medication uppin my dosage, bangin Earth, Wind & Fire 'Devotion' as I admire the focus." In honor of The RootsGame Theory anniversary, be sure to give this one a spin - bonus points for all the fellow Radiohead fans out there. 

Quotable Lyrics

With tension runnin deep as the ocean
Many are called, but so few are chosen
As I go through the motions, of medication uppin my dosage
Bangin Earth, Wind & Fire "Devotion" as I admire the focus

The Roots
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  515
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Roots radiohead thom yorke
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Roots Looked To Radiohead For "Atonement"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject