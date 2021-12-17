Hip Hop is mourning a devastating loss today (December 16), after reports surfaced stating that one of its icons had passed away. Leonard "Hub" Hubbard is a familiar talent in the industry as he is one of the early members of The Roots. The Philadelphia collective is one of the most respected groups in the industry, and fans are saddened to learn that Hubs succumbed to cancer.

"The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2007," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



William Thomas Cain / Stringer / Getty Images

The publication stated that Hubbard's loved ones revealed he had been in remission until last month. Although the 62-year-old left The Roots in 2007, he had been a member since 1992 when the band was first dubbed Square Roots. His stepdaughter, India Owens, said, “It happened quickly. He didn’t suffer a lot."

There are sure to be more tributes to Hubbard in the future, but The Roots honored their fallen friend on Instagram with a touching message. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard," they wrote of their bass player. "May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub."

“He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” said Hub's wife, Stephanie Hubbard. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.”

We offer our sincerest condolences to Hub's loved ones during this difficult time.

