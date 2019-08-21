The hardest working man in Hollywood is now the highest-paid man in Hollywood. Earning $89.4 million from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson officially tops Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actors.

The Rock is on no pace to slow down either. For the upcoming, Jumanji: The Next Level, the WWE-legend is set to cash a check worth up to $23.5 million upfront and earn 15% of the gross pool. On top of that, Johnson earns $700,000 per episode of HBO’s Ballers and millions more from clothing royalties. The actor currently has a deal with Under Armour. Since 2016, Johnson had starred in nine different full-length films.



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Following Johnson in the list are other notable actors. In both second and third place, are Avengers stars, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. respectively. Downey Jr. reportedly nears Johnson’s Jumanji deal with $20 million upfront for his role as Tony Stark (Iron Man) in Avengers: End Game. Downey Jr. will also earn a share of the pool. At 8%, his total earnings from End Game reach $55 million. Check out the full list below.

Will Smith

Earnings: $35 million

Paul Rudd

Earnings: $41 million

Chris Evans

Earnings: $43.5 million

Adam Sandler

Earnings: $57 million

Bradley Cooper

Earnings: $57 million

Jackie Chan

Earnings: $58 million

Akshay Kumar

Earnings: $65 million

Robert Downey Jr.

Earnings: $66 million

Chris Hemsworth

Earnings: $76.4 million

Dwayne Johnson

Earnings: $89.4 million