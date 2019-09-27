The San Francisco 49ers are heading into their bye week with an unblemished 3-0 record, having secured two road victories and a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Following their most recent W, tight end George Kittle channelled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the post-game celebration, and The People's Champ took notice, shocking the 25-year old wrestling fanatic in the process.

And that was just the start of The Rock & Jock bromance.

Earlier this week, in celebration of the Niners' hot start, Kittle took teammates Jimmy Garoppolo, Garrett Celek, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis to the WWE Smackdown Live event at the Chase Center in San Fran.

Naturally, the Niners had seats right behind the announcer's table and Kittle was spotted casually chugging a beer, while wearing one of The Rock's throwback t-shirts.

He was later invited back stage to talk about his recent post-game celebrations, and his budding friendship with The People's Champ. Shortly thereafter, The Rock took to twitter once again to crown Kittle as "The People's Tight End," which has the Niners star convinced that he's living in a dream right now.

Check out the tweets, as well as Kittle's backstage segment on SmackDown Live, below.