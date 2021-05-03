Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that he was frequently mistaken for a girl when he was younger for his "soft features." He explained on Sunday Today with Willie Geist how it wasn't uncommon for him to be called a girl.

“I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair,” the former WWE star explained.

“I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?'” Johnson continued. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'”



Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The Jumanji star has teased a future run for President of the United States after a Piplsay poll found that 46 percent of 30,000 Americans surveyed would support Johnson running to become the leader of the free world.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club,” the Rock tweeted at the time of the poll's release. “But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”

Johnson also recently shelled out $27.8 million for a mansion in Hollywood.

