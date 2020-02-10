Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has officially begun training to become a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE announced the signing on Monday afternoon, but there is still no timetable for when the 18-year old will make her debut with WWE NXT.

"It means the world to me," Johnson said. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Check out WWE's announcement in the video embedded below.

Triple H, who now serves as the WWE's Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative adds:

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," said Triple H. "Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar."

If Simone completes her training and makes it onto the roster, she will become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. The company will air a more in-depth interview with Johnson and Cathy Kelly on Wednesday at 3pm ET, where she will expand upon her decision to pursue a career in the family business. You'll be able to watch that interview on WWE's digital platforms, including WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images