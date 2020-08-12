Forbes has released its highest-paid actors list for this year and Dwanye Johnson remains at the summit of the list for the second year in a row.

The adored action movie star is the No. 1 highest paid actor according to the Forbes list, with $87.5 million in earnings. The estimates reflect earnings between June 1st, 2019 to June 1st, 2020. As noted by Forbes, Johnson, as well as many other actors on the list, earned a pretty-penny from streamer-giant Netflix. The Rock earned an impressive $23.5 million from Netflix for his upcoming film Red Notice, adding to his already enormous earnings from his successful Under Armour line this year.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is the list’s runner-up, with $71.5 million earned. Currently Netflix’s darling, Reynolds made more than $20 million apiece on the Netflix original films Six Underground and Red Notice. Mark Wahlberg, who places third on the list with $58 million in earnings, starred in the action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which became Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after it debuted in March.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The list of highest-paid female actors, which Scarlett Johansson led last year with $56 million in earnings bolstered by earnings from The Avengers films, will be out next month.

In addition to being the highest-paid actor, Johnson is also currently the third-highest pick for U.S. President. Are you surprised by The Rock being crowned the most-paid movie star for the second year in a row?

[via]