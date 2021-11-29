Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says that his newest film, Red Notice, is now the "biggest movie in the history of Netflix," following its release, earlier this month. Johnson confirmed the film's success in a post on Instagram, Friday.

“Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy [Ryan Reynolds] and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX,” Johnson captioned a clip from the film. “In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Johnson and his co-star, Reynolds, have had somewhat of a rivalry throughout the promotion of their new movie. Earlier this month, Johnson put up a billboard trolling the Deadpool star by joking that the 45-year-old actor still uses his mom's Netflix account.

In the wake of Red Notice's success, Cinemark will be playing the film in theaters.

“We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm and generosity from Netflix and Dwayne Johnson to make the Red Notice in-theatre experience exciting and engaging for moviegoers with surprises, giveaways and a Veteran's Day discounted ticket offer," Cinemark's chief marketing and content officer, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, said in a press release.





