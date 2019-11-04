The UFC 244 main event for the "Baddest Motherfucker" title didn't have the dramatic finish that fight fans had hoped for, but you won't catch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson complaining about the way things went down at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Rock, who presented Jorge Masvidal with the BMF belt following his 3rd round TKO victory against Nate Diaz, took to instagram several times over the weekend to explain how honored he was to be a part of such an electric event. He also took some time to praise both fighters, specifically Masvidal, who earned himself the title of "The Baddest Muthafucka on the planet."

One of The Rock's other IG post reads:

"I’m always impressed with an individual’s discipline and commitment to succeed. But I’m impressed more with how one handles their success and that level of intense pressure to be #1. Congrats @gamebredfighter for being that example, raising the bar and getting the job done. My goal was to help promote this fight as much as I could in hopes that Jorge, @natediaz209 and all the fighters could make as much money💰as possible at the Garden - that was completely sold out. Congrats! Thanks brotha for having the brilliant idea to have me present the BMF Title to you. Always got you. Hardest workers in the room. BMF in the game. Now go destroy some MF’n cheat meals"

Masvidal cut Diaz open in two different spots during the first three rounds, one above his right eyebrow and another just below the eye, which led doctors to call the fight before the start of the championship rounds. Diaz is already angling for a rematch but we'll have to wait and see if Dana White will grant him the opportunity.