Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to play Black Adam in the upcoming DC Universe origin story. While at home, The Rock has been setting aside time to communicate with his fans and followers around the world. Earlier this week, he hosted a Q&A on IGTV and fans swarmed him with questions. Apparent by his most recent IGTV video, a lot of his fans are curious about his upcoming role as Black Adam.
"As many of you know Black Adam is a supervillain from the world of the DC Universe. [This project] ...has been with me for over 10 years now," The Rock shared. He confirms that the film has been in the works since 2008, but is quick to admit that he's in a much different place now than 10 years ago. "I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right", he shared. "Now I'm able to bring my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the character," he continued. "There are a lot of deep layers to Black Adam... He started off as a slave, there are a lot of dark elements [to his character]."
How excited am I to play, BLACK ADAM⚡️? Very. I dive into more detail on the "why" and the character's mythology as well as a few key filmmakers who are ready to bring Black Adam's story to life as we begin shooting this summer. How do I find balance in my wildly busy life? Easily one of my most asked questions, since finding our balance & wellness is something we all continue to strive for daily in our busy lives. My family. My gym. My pick up truck No "yes" people.
While describing the differences between Superman and Black Adam, The Rock states that "Black Adam is a supervillain, who then became an anti-hero." He also states that their first version of the film will be the origin story which will share with us how Black Adam came to be.
The Rock seems very excited to make this movie finally happen. Are you guys looking forward to it?