Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a candid update to fans on his Instagram about how he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, are faring during coronavirus quarantine.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of Teremana [tequila],” he says in the video. "We had a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again. You’re welcome. I showed her why they call me The Rock.”

Johnson says the couple has there fair share of arguments, but overall, “the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and marriage.”

“We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.”

“Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are,” he continued. “You’re gonna get snippy, short-tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly shit like we did. When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full conviction, 'baby, you’re not wrong....you’re just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off.”

The two were married in August 2019.

