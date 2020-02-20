WWE icon turned Hollywood movie star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has today launched his latest Project Rock collection with Under Armour. Designed specifically for "the hardest workers in the room," the collection includes a range of gym-focused apparel as well as a brand-new colorway of the popular PR2 Training Shoe with HOVR, the brand’s most innovative footwear cushioning technology.

Says The Rock:

“My new collection is built for the hardest workers in the room. I don’t care how old you are, what you do for a living, or what your bank account says. This collection is designed for the ones who know that success comes one way—through the work.”

The newly released Project Rock collection, featuring UA's innovative 'Charged Cotton' technology, provides offerings for men, women and youth. According to Under Armour, UA Charged Cotton is natural, mother-nature made cotton made better with the same super-soft feel of natural cotton, but it dries much faster and stretches way more.

Check out some photos of the gear below, and click here to shop the full collection.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour