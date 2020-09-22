Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson considering a career in professional football?

The electrifying talent, who rose to fame as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the WWE, recently purchased a percentage of the XFL from Vince McMahon, his former boss, and he looks to possibly make history as the only owner in professional football history to actually play in the game at the same time.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor suggested as much. He posted a picture of himself working out with an XFL belt on, revealing that he's thinking about playing this season.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"XFL is much more than a big business acquisition - it represents an idea," wrote The Rock. "The idea of opportunity. As an owner of the XFL, that’s my priority - create opportunities for players to live out their dreams, feed their families and ball out - XFL style."

He goes on to state that he's interested in having a bigger role in the league, potentially lacing up his gear and getting back on the playing field.

"I was a good football player with great 'upper body violence' as my coach, Ed Orgeron loved to call it," he continues. "So maybe I’ll be the first owner in pro football history to actually suit up and play in the game."

He knows that he probably won't be able to stack up against younger and better players though.

"No doubt, I’ll get my ass whupped," joked Dwayne Johnson. "But at least I’m goin’ out on my shied - XFL style. What a wild, unpredictable journey life can be and I got nothing but excitement and gratitude to create these opportunities for other players and people."

Do you think The Rock should play in the XFL?