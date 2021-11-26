The past few weeks have seen Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson add "rapper" to his already-impressive entertainment resumé.

Appearing on Tech N9ne's "Face Off," Johnson delivered a powerful message, assuring that "It's about drive," and "it's about power," and that if you put in the work, you will devour. In the month since the song was released, Johnson's verse has inspired thousands of TikToks and memes, and The Rock, the rapper has joined The Rock, wrestler and actor, as one of the most entertaining people in modern pop culture.

Yesterday, as the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, Johnson went out of his way to give back to his fans, and gifted one fan a custom truck from his personal collection.

In two Instagram posts, The Rock explained that at a special screening of his new movie, Red Notice, he wanted to "do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan."

But after Porsche turned down his idea to give one lucky fan a free sports car, Johnson stepped up with a vehicle of his own. Explaining that he collected as much information as he could about everyone at the special screening, The Rock said he chose to give the custom truck to one fan named Oscar.

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me," he wrote. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being."

In a second Instagram post, Johnson wrote that after Oscar got up after collapsing to the ground in excitement, that the pair FaceTimed Oscar's girlfriend, and finished by expressing his gratitude for his ability to give back and showcase extraordinary people.

"I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.. And Oscar, exemplifies being nice and kind to his core," he wrote. "It’s the little things like this, that I get the greatest joy out of. But most importantly, I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings, like Oscar."

