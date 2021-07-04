Dwayne The Rock Johnson's place in WWE history has been cemented as he is easily one of the biggest stars to ever come out of the company. Now, Johnson is the owner of the XFL, an international movie star, and a potential Presidential Candidate in 2024. With all of this in mind, there is no doubt that Johnson has lived a full life that still has a lot of mileage left.

While Johnson has still done a lot, there are still some things that he regrets. Recently, Hurricane Helms mentioned The Rock on Twitter, noting that he loved Johnson's fights against Booker T. Johnson eventually replied, claiming that he regrets not fighting against Booker T more, as the two only faced off against each other four times.

"Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book," The Rock wrote. "He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger."

There is no denying that these two were legends of the WWE and if we had gotten more fights between them, it would have been huge fan service for all of the WWE supporters out there. Either way, they gave us a lot to cheer for over the years, so neither should be too regretful.