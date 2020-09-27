The Instagram (and arguably, real-life) titan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, put the weight of this November’s presidential election on his shoulders, as he made the bold move of endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President, respectively.

The actor and WWE alum posted to his Instagram today, sharing a conversation he had with the Democratic nominees, prefaced by his statement that, “as a registered Independent for years big with centrist Ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States.”

In the IGTV post, which currently holds nearly three million views on Johnson’s page of 199 million followers, Harris and Biden related fundamental political concepts to their campaign’s core.

Said Harris, “It’s about trust…it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth. You must speak truth, but here’s the reality: truth can sometimes be really difficult to hear. And for that reason sometimes people don’t speak it. But you cannot have trust if you don’t speak truth.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Johnson eagerly indulged in their rhetoric, describing Biden as a leader of “Compassion, heart, and drive, but also soul,” and labeling Kamala Harris as a “certified badass.”

The Democratic pair embraced Johnson’s endorsement, leading him to conclude the session by describing them as a part of the progress he desires in society. Said Johnson, “Progress through humanity, progress through decency, through equality, progress through kindness, ‘cause kindness matters.”

[via]