Simone Johnson, the 18-year old daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is officially pursuing a career in the family business. As announced by the WWE on Monday afternoon, Simone is currently training to become a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. If successful, she will become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history.

Needless to say, this is an extremely proud moment for The People's Champ, who took some time on Monday night to write a heartfelt message about his daughter's journey to becoming the next WWE star.

"Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @WWE @WWENXT and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humbehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4th generation."

There is no timetable for when Simone will make her debut with WWE NXT but professional wrestling legend Matt Bloom, who serves as the Head Coach at the Performance Center, says she has been killing it.

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” said Bloom, per WWE. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Says Simone, "It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

