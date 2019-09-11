WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return to Madison Square Garden on Monday night as the company held the "go home" episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the Clash of Champions PPV.

Stone Cold was scheduled to mediate the Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, but he ended up dishing out some punishment of his own, much to the delight of those in attendance and everyone watching at home.

During the opening segment, AJ Styles and The O.C. made their way ringside while Styles hurled insults at the three men in the ring. As one would expect, a brawl broke out and it didn't take long before Austin was kicking Styles in his gut and driving him into the mat with a Stone Cold stunner.

And that was just the start. Later in the night, The Rattlesnake invited Styles into the ring to have a couple IPAs as a peace offering. Reluctant at first, Styles ultimately obliged, and he paid the price again as Austin - true to his "Don't Trust Anybody" mantra - delivered another stunner while spewing his beer into the air reminiscent of days of old.

One man who has been on the receiving end of plenty of Stunners in his life, The Rock, took to social media after the conclusion of Raw to congratulate both men on their performance.

"Yeah AJ - YOU HEAR HIM TALKIN TO YOU HILLBILLY BOY!!!! (lil’ inside attitude era joke). Real talk that Stunner back bump, flip into a scissors ✂️ sell was a thing of beauty 😂 🙌🏾 Way to bring the house down boys!"

Check out highlights from Austin's return to MSG in the tweets embedded below.