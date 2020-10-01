Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently surprised the sports world as he and his business partners purchased the XFL for $15 million. The league has been through two whirlwind lifespans and now, The Rock is trying to give it a third. As a former football player, Johnson seems like the ideal person to get this off the ground and he seems determined as ever to give this a real shot.

In fact, the wrestler turned actor took to social media recently where he announced exactly when the XFL will be making its triumphant return. Based on the post below, it seems as though 2022 is going to be the target date.

"As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!" Johnson wrote. "I’m so inspired to put in the work because football always represented an opportunity to me. Opportunity to take care of my family. And even though my dreams of playing pro football never came true - I’m in the exciting and humbling position to create opportunities for players so their dreams can come true."

It remains to be seen how the XFL will end up playing out upon its return although with Johnson at the helm, hopefully, it can maintain some sort of longevity.