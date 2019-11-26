They say your wedding day is the happiest day of your life, but it looks like this couple's nuptials in Mexico was the happiest day of anyone's life. While doing promo for their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, seasoned actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny Devito decided to crash a nearby wedding in Cabo, San Lucas. The Rock posted a video of the spontaneous move, which begins with a staged skit of him and Danny clinking their glasses and saying "cheers" to their successful press junket. The video continues with the two of them noticing sounds of the close by festivities, making the decision to crash the wedding, and sneaking up on the bride, groom, and their guests as they sing Nat King Cole's song "Unforgettable." The crash proves to be a success, as guests join in on the impromptu karaoke, and the bride and groom thank the two stars with hugs and photos.

The Rock paired the video with a long caption, where he admits that he's never crashed a wedding before and describes how the whole ordeal went down. He offers his congratulations to the couple and their family, saying that "it was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong."

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which reimagined the board game concept from the original 1995 Jumanji film into a video game setting. The sequel is set to be released on December 13th in the U.S. and Canada.