The Plug & JAY1 Enlist Blueface For International Collaboration "Curvy"

The Plug is something like the UK's equivalent of DJ Khaled, responsible for some of the biggest cross pollinations of British and American hip hop, bringing artists like Gunna, Offset, Rich the Kid, Roddy Ricch, Polo G, and Lil Babytogether with household names from across the pond.

It looks like the next artist to make his way to the UK via The Plug is none other than everybody's favourite mopping rapper, Blueface.

UK rapper JAY1 provides a confident hook and verse but Blueface commands your attention from the first "yeah, aight."

The single comes complete with a video on the popular UK rap page GRMDaily, which is as unexpected as the collaboration was in the first place.

"Blueface on GRMDaily, on a Song with Jay1?" reads the current top comment on Youtube. "Who would’ve thought Lol"

Quotable Lyrics

Fill up the banks like Uncle Phil

Before I learn how to cook a meal bitch I made a mil

I fuck with my chains, she get the chills

Buffalo ass, I pay her bills

She only wear heels, my house in the hills

I fuck with the weed, she fuck with the pills

I just robbed a nigga, I do not steal

But I keep the steel, it could get real