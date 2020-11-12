It's been a long and hype-fueled road, but Sony's PlayStation 5 has officially launched (for all the non-rap community) in the U.S, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. And while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rendered traditional launch-day practices obsolete (gone are the days of camping out to secure a pick-up), many lucky gamers have spent the morning unboxing their PS5s, taking to social media to share the catch of the day.

Chesnot/Getty Images

On the other side, of course, stand the opposite -- those who missed out on pre-order opportunities, left watching from the sidelines as the FOMO seeps in and overwhelms. Yet all is not lost, however -- certain retailers are still holding out on unleashing their PS5 supplies, though expect those to be swarmed like ants on a slice of floor-bound bread. Walmart, for example, is set to open the floodgates at 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm, all EST. Retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Sam's Club, and Target have also been offering up stock throughout the day, though the rabid demand has quickly led to near-instant sell-outs.

Suffice it to say, Sony has certainly created a monster with the PlayStation 5, creating a momentous hype only rivaled by Turbo Man in Jingle All The Way. While it's unclear when the PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase the console on a more casual level, one thing is certain: the next generation is upon us, and if the early reviews are any indication, it's going to be quite the ride. Sound off in the comments if you've managed to secure yourself a PS5, and for those of us still in the hunt, consider this age-old gaming adage: good luck, have fun!