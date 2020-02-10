Here’s to the second weekly edition of the Fit Or Die Workout Playlist. Last week we kicked off the inaugural edition of the playlist, with music from Lil Uzi, Lil Wayne and more.

This week, we've completely re-vamped so your gym workouts will not get tiresome. While Lil Wayne and Uzi still make an appearance or two, we start with “Mannequin,” a new track from Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay. This duo works very well together, Pop Smoke bringing his trademark booming voice while Tjay adds harmony. Don't be surprised to find their earlier collab, "War" further down the playlist too. Pop Smoke's new album, Meet the Woo 2, just dropped on Friday and you'll find many more choice tracks off, including “Invincible” and "Shake The Room" with Quavo also appearing on this week's playlist.

The new “Yikes” by Nicki Minaj fits in nicely between older tracks from Young M.A. and Dave East.

Finally, we keep some songs in rotation from Kevin Gates, Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Wayne, because they have that adrenaline boost you need to get you through your last set.